Foodgrains merchants announce strike on Nov.29

Tamil Nadu Food Grains Merchants Association condemning the 18% GST tax for commercial rental buildings has announced for a strike on November 29.

S.V.S.S. Velshankar, president of the association, said that as the 18% GST for tenants of commercial rented buildings under the Reverse Charge Mechanism implemented from October 10, it would put a burden on the small-scale traders.

“As about 70% of the traders was with ₹1.5 crore annual aggregate turnover, they would have opted for composition payment of tax under GST. But when they had to pay 18% GST, they would not be eligible for composition scheme,” he added.

When large-scale traders and manufacturers would not encounter the situation as they would be having their own spaces, it was only the small-scale traders who would face the issue, Mr. Velshankar noted.

While most of the trade associations in Madurai have supported the strike, he said that it had affected most of them.

