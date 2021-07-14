More police force to be deployed to prevent ration rice smuggling

TIRUNELVELI

14 July 2021 20:39 IST

Review meeting with officials from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts

Asserting that smuggling of rice and kerosene meant for public distribution system would be dealt with an iron hand, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection R. Sakkarapani has informed that additional police force would be involved in preventing illegal transport of these essential commodities to other States, especially Kerala.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting here on Wednesday to review the performance of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection with the officials from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, he said the Chief Minister had agreed to deploy more police force for preventing smuggling of ration rice and kerosene to other States. A senior police officer in the rank of Superintendent of Police, who had been stationed in Madurai, would be placed in Tirunelveli so as to effectively check the smuggling of ration rice or kerosene to Kerala from Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.

When he was informed about the smuggling of kerosene being given to the boats at subsidized cost and the fuel meant for PDS to Kerala by boats, he said that due measures would be put in place to check this illegal trade. He promised to look into the illegal transport of ration rice being taken to Kerala from Kanniyakumari district via 7 routes as ‘rice flour’ after grinding it in the mills in Kanniyakumari district.

As Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj mooted the idea of digitizing the check-posts with modern surveillance gadgets to check the smuggling of essentials, Mr. Sakkarapani accepted it immediately saying that it would be considered positively.

Referring to the brown-colour rice being sold in the ration shop, he said the paddy being purchased from the farmers at the direct procurement centres should have the maximum moisture of 17% while the previous government had purchased 14 lakh tonnes of paddy with even 25% moisture. Consequently, this rice with high moisture content, on getting hulled in the rice mills, was brownish in colour.

“We are yet to start purchasing any paddy from farmers. The rice we are transporting now to the ration shops is what was purchased with higher moisture content and stocked by the previous regime. Even then, the Chief Minister has asked us to sell only the fine variety rice being liked by the cardholders,” he said.

On opening the paddy direct procurement centres, he said the State government has proposed to open 2,608 DPCs across Tamil Nadu with priority being given to the delta districts. The officials had been instructed to open the DPC wherever it was required.

“The officials should ensure the shifting of the paddy procured in the DPC to the nearest godown immediately or cover it properly without getting drenched by rains,” he said.

He informed that the government had set a target of constructing buildings within two years for ration shops which were functioning from rented buildings. Either from the MLA or MP constituency development fund or the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme that permits construction of godown under this fund could be utilized for this purpose.

Speaker M. Appavu, who presided, said cardholders living the villages with less than 100 ration cards had to travel for more than 2 km to reach the ration shops. “Most of these villages are ready to provide building for the ration shop and even the electronic scales. The minister may consider this goodwill gesture and open part-time ration shops in those villages wherever the buildings are given for running ration shops,” he said.

He said the Collectors had been asked to inspect at least ten ration shops a month to ascertain the problems prevailing in the ration shops and the quality of the essential commodities being sold there. “We also welcome the elected representatives to inspect the ration shops randomly to check the quality of our products and the service,” he said.

Minister for Fisheries Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner for Civil Supplies Ananthakumar, District Collector V. Vishnu, MPs S. Gnanathiraviam of Tirunelveli and Vijay Vasanth of Kanniyakumari, MLAs M. Abdul Wahab of Palayamkottai, G.V. Markandeyan of Vilaathikulam and M.R. Gandhi of Nagercoil participated in the meeting.