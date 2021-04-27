Plan to distribute food packets

TIRUNELVELI

27 April 2021 20:00 IST

During the lockdown on Sundays

The corporation, which fed over 700 homeless during the complete lockdown on April 24 after preparing the food in its ‘Amma Unavagam,’ has planned to cover more number of people during the lockdown on coming Sunday also.

“This number includes the patients undergoing treatment in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and their attendants,” said G. Kannan, Corporation Commission.

Though the corporation’s finances are not so healthy, it fed the homeless during the complete lockdown between April and June last year until ruling AIADMK’s Tirunelveli district secretary N. Ganesa Raja took the responsibility of giving free ‘food tokens’ of Amma Unavagam to the roofless until the situation improved.

When the government announced about the lockdown on Sundays, the corporation, sensing the predicament of the homeless, prepared food for around 700 persons and took them in a few autorickshaws to all the places under its jurisdiction in search of the homeless.

“Wherever we could find the homeless sitting on the roadside or in the bus-shelters, we stopped the autorickshaw and served them food, water and some biscuits. We’ve planned to continue the exercise during all Sundays whenever lockdown is imposed,” said Mr. Kannan.

Since all the eateries around the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital remained closed during the lockdown on last Sunday, the food served by the Corporation became a much-needed solace for the in-patients of TVMCH, mostly COVID-19 positive cases and their attendants.