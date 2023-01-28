Food samples taken after students complained of vomiting; Minister and MP visit them in the hospital

January 28, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Forty-three NCC cadets who complained of vomiting and fainted on Friday soon after taking food were convalescing at the Nagercoil Government Hospital and they were being closely observed, doctors said on Saturday.

The students were cleaning the Kanniyakumari beach, when they were given food packets. Many of them vomited after eating and some among them fainted. Immediately, they were taken to the hospital. After medical observation, 30 among them recovered while the rest 13 students were shifted to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital.

Doctors, who were attending on the students, said that they were recovering well since last night.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu IT Minister Mano Thangaraj and MP Vijay Vasanth visited the students at the hospital and enquired about their health with the doctors.

The Food Safety Officer Thangasivam said that the food packets were procured from a restaurant in Kanniyakumari. A team of officials from the Agastheeswaram wing and Kottaram PHC conducted examination and collected the food samples. Preliminary probe suggested that the food packets were sub-standard and unfit for consumption.

The officials also took samples of the water, meant for drinking and sent them to the lab for tests. As and when the results were collected, further action would be taken.

The Minister said that with aplenty of tourists arriving in the district, the NCC cadets were engaged in cleaning the beach as a part of their activity. However, the food consumed was sub-standard and hence appealed to all the hoteliers to take more care and warned of strict action as per the laws against erring operators.