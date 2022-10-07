‘Food Safety on Wheels’ van reaches Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 07, 2022 20:51 IST

Dindigul has been allotted a ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ van by the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for Tamil Nadu to create awareness about food adulteration and food safety among the public, food vendors, school and college students.

The full-equipped van stationed, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, at Kamaraj Bus Stand was inspected by Collector S. Visakan on Thursday.

Food items including milk, ghee, oil, pulses, pepper, jaggery, tea powder, chilli powder, drinking water, soft drinks and alike will be collected from the public for testing of the presence of common adulterants and the inspection report will be submitted on the spot. If the results are of substandard quality, action will be taken by the Food Safety Department on the vendors concerned, stated an official release.

In addition, the Food Safety Officers present will conduct awareness talks about the details on the labels of store-bought products. Further, a food analyst will perform simple experiments to detect adulteration of food for the visitors.

The vehicle will be stationed at Dindigul, Athoor, Reddiarchatram, Batlagundu, Nilakottai, Vedasandur, Natham, Sanarpatti, Vadamadurai, Oddanchatram, Palani, Kodaikanal and Thoppampatti from October 6 and 28.

Public can also lodge their complaints about adulteration on whatsapp number 94440 42322, added the release.

District Designated Food Safety Officer K. Sivaramapandian, Corporation Food Safety Officer Selvan, Dindigul District Restaurant Owners’ Association representatives Rajkumar, Kennedy, Ramasubbu and others were present.

