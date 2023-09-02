Food Safety on Wheels lab arrives in Kanniyakumari

September 02, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - NAGERCOIL

The mobile food analysis laboratory, christened ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ arrived here on Friday.

District Collector P.N. Sridhar flagged off the mobile lab which will visit various parts of Kanniyakumari district to create awareness among the public, traders dealing with various food stuff and school and college students on food safety.

“When the lab visits your area, you can give samples of anything we use daily for preparing food to check its quality. If the food safety department officials find anything suspicious being served or sold in the market to the public as food stuff, it will also be analysed in this mobile lab and appropriate legal action will follow if the food item is found to be adulterated. Hence, the people should make use of this lab as it comes to your area and enrich your knowledge on food safety as the officials accompanying this lab will explain in detail about food safety,” Mr. Sridhar said.

The food safety officials accompanying this lab will demonstrate the methods of detecting adulteration in food items through simple tests.