Food safety officials conduct checks on eateries

In a surprise check, officials from the Food Safety Department on Thursday conducted raids in 100 eatery outlets and restaurants in and around Pennicuick bus stand here.
According to a release, the authorities conducted the check after receiving several complaints. The shopkeepers were instructed not to sell food items that were unfit and substandard. As many as 150 kg of substandard items were seized and destroyed.
After a one-time warning, shops would be imposed fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000. Those found indulging in frequent malpractices would be taken to task under the law and their shops sealed and closed. About 120 eatery outlets in the district did not have licence and were told to get them within four days, the officials said.
