Food safety officers destroy 20 tonnes banned gutka products

February 21, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Banned tobacco and gutka products seized across the district were destroyed at the Dindigul Corporation garbage dumping yard on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Food safety officers destroyed about 20 tonnes banned seized gutka products in Dindigul on Wednesday. 

Based on the information of illegal sales of banned gutka products in shops across the district, food safety officers conducted raids in shops located at Palani, Ottanchathiram, Natham, Kodaikanal, Batlagundu, Nilakottai, Vedasandur, Vada Madurai and Ayyalur.  

During the raid, they seized about 20 tonnes of gutka products. The shops were fined, and a few were also sealed. Following this, the confiscated gutka products were destroyed at the Corporation’s garbage dump yard near Murugabavanam. 

