Food Park coming up

A Food Park is coming up at Gangaikondan SIPCOT Industrial Complex near here on an outlay of ₹ 77.93 crore on 50 acres in which the investors can establish their food processing units for exporting their products.

As the Union government is promoting Food Parks across the country to encourage new business ventures in the field of food processing and export, the facility coming up through the Department of Agro Business. Each plot will be of 1 acre in which the investors can establish their business ventures with the subsidy being extended by the Central and the State Governments.

The Food Park with a compound wall will have basic infrastructure such as road, drinking water, power connection, drainage channels, weigh bridge etc. It will have the common facilities like cold storage, packaging bay and laboratory. To ascertain the needs and expectations of the potential investors, a stakeholders’ meet was organised on Thursday.

Commissioner for Agro Business M. Vallalar told reporters the district administration had put in place single window clearance for ensuring seamless approval of the proposals from the investors for starting their business here. The common facilities to be established here would minimize the production cost and encourage export.

“We are in the process of establishing 10 mega parks across Tamil Nadu with a range of facilities before March 2022,” he said.

On the response from the stakeholders, he said they were very enthusiastic as they were keen utilizing this opportunity in a big way. As a series of meetings would be conducted by the Collector, the aspiring investors’ efforts would get facilitated instantly.

Collector V. Vishnu exhorted the investors to have their unit in the upcoming Food Park which would play a vital role in encouraging agricultural production besides creating good number of employment opportunities.