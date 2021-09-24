‘Food Park’ to be established in Thoothukudi

The ‘Food Park’ proposal, which is gathering dust for more than a decade after it was announced by the DMK government during its previous tenure, will be realised soon, Member of Parliament Kanimozhi has said.

Inaugurating the ‘Exporters’ Conclave’ here on Friday, Ms. Kanimozhi said the DMK government, which was keen on taking Tamil Nadu to the next level in the industrial growth, had signed MoUs recently for creating over 41,000 jobs. More proposals were in the pipeline for taking the State to the first place from its third spot in industrial growth, she said.

Thoothukudi, which was advantageously located with seaport, airport and rail connectivities, was all set to get its cent per cent export-oriented furniture park in the SIPCOT Industrial Estate and would have its mini-Tidel Park also, as announced in the State Budget. The problems being encountered by the entrepreneurs of SIPCOT Industrial Estate would be weeded-out as promised by the Minster for Industries.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan, Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Gunasingh Chelladurai, General Manager of District Industries Centre A. Swarnalatha, and others spoke.