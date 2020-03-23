Madurai

Food packets distributed

Sivaganga Collector J. Jayakanthan distributing food packets to homeless people in the district on Sunday.

Sivaganga Collector J. Jayakanthan distributing food packets to homeless people in the district on Sunday.  

Sivaganga Collector J. Jayakanthan distributed food packets to the homeless while overseeing the arrangements.

According to officials, people remained indoors as the temperature was also high. The railway station, bus stand and other private markets shut shop. The curfew was total and there no untoward incidents, said police officers in the district.

Volunteers and NGOs came forward to help in distribution of food packets to the homeless in bus stands and chavadis near the community centre.

Subramaniapuram residents in Karaikudi clapped and rang bells at 5 p.m. to show their solidarity with medical teams rendering service to COVID-19 victims.

Bus stands remained empty as TNSTC buses were parked in depots. Shops, which are normally open in bus stands, and tea shops also downed shutters during the Janata curfew.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 12:06:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/food-packets-distributed/article31137243.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY