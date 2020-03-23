Food packets distributed

Sivaganga Collector J. Jayakanthan distributed food packets to the homeless while overseeing the arrangements.

According to officials, people remained indoors as the temperature was also high. The railway station, bus stand and other private markets shut shop. The curfew was total and there no untoward incidents, said police officers in the district.

Volunteers and NGOs came forward to help in distribution of food packets to the homeless in bus stands and chavadis near the community centre.

Subramaniapuram residents in Karaikudi clapped and rang bells at 5 p.m. to show their solidarity with medical teams rendering service to COVID-19 victims.

Bus stands remained empty as TNSTC buses were parked in depots. Shops, which are normally open in bus stands, and tea shops also downed shutters during the Janata curfew.