ADVERTISEMENT

Food festival to create anaemia free villages

Published - September 25, 2024 09:42 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Self help group women taking part in a nutrition food festival held at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

With the objective of creating awareness of nutrition and healthy food habits and creating anaemia-free villages, Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi on Wednesday inaugurated a food festival on the Dindigul Collectorate premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Poongodi said that women and children, particularly in the rural areas, were suffering from malnutrition and anaemia. The Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM) were organising competitions on millets and traditional foods in order to create awareness among the people of nutrition and healthy food habits.

The competition was held at village and block levels. In Dindigul district, the competitions were held in 306 village panchayats and 14 Blocks levels through self help groups to create Anaemia free villages. The winners were felicitated at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US