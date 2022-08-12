Food festival in Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi Collector Senthiraj looking at a stall in the food festival held in Thoothukudi.

THOOTHUKUDI

The Eat Right food festival conducted here on Friday as part of the 75 th Independence Day celebrations attracted hundreds of visitors to the venue where a range of events were organised.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, who flagged off the 7.50 km-long walkathon at District Police Office ground as part of the festival, participated in it along with along with Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and over 1,300 students from various schools and colleges.

As the walkathon reached Kamaraj College on Tiruchendur Road, the food festival commenced at nearby ‘Manickam Mahal’. After Dr. Senthil Raj released a handbook on delicious dishes made of small food grains, the visitors took a look at the traditional and nutritious food displayed in the festival. A culinary competition was organised for the participants by renowned chef Dhamu and Siddha doctor K. Sivaraman spoke on the advantages of having nutritious food.

The highlight of the day was the ‘pattimantram’ by scholar Solomon Paappaiah on ‘Traditional food Vs Today’s Food’.

District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan and Additional Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan participated in the events.