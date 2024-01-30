GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Following Madurai MP’s ‘X’ post, airport authorities remove parking staff for demanding exorbitant fee

January 30, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

In response to Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan’s post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) about a video showing a Madurai airport vehicle parking staff demanding more money than the applicable charges from a car driver, the director of Madurai Airport has replied to him that necessary actions were taken against the staff who was found to be demanding the exorbitant charges. 

Taking cognizance of a video which went viral on social media in the last few days, Mr. Venkatesan wrote on his X handle on Tuesday: “This video proves overcharging in Madurai airport parking which I raised during the recent airport advisory meeting.” 

Further, he demanded the airport director to take note of the issue and take necessary actions against the parking staff and the contractor. 

The video was shot by a taxi driver who was demanded by the staff to pay ₹ 60 (amount charged for 30 minutes). The driver in the video itself asks the staff to recheck the entry and exit time of the vehicle as he had stayed on the premises for only 20 minutes. The staff reiterated the same amount again but noticing video being taken, he changed from what he asked before, asked the driver to pay ₹ 20. 

The video went viral after the taxi driver posted it on social media platforms.

Responding to the post of Mr. Venkatesan, P. Muthu Kumar, Airport Director, AAI, Madurai Airport, through a mail had replied that, in the direction given by him to the senior manager commercial on Monday to check both the contractor and the parking staff, it was proved that extra money was demanded by the staff.  

“As the contractor clarified that additional charge was demanded by the staff due to a misunderstanding, the staff concerned was removed from the site,” he noted.  

He said the contractor was directed to sensitise workers to prevent occurrence of such issues in the future.

