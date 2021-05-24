Following imposition of stringent lockdown, few vehicles on Madurai’s arterial roads

Senior citizens and those in need can contact the police control room for essential goods, at 0452-252-0707, 0452-253-1044 and 0452-234-4989

After multitudes of shoppers found in almost all parts of Madurai city on Sunday, arterial roads on Monday wore a deserted look with very few vehicles plying on the road after the intensified lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 came into force.

With all shops, except for hospitals, pharmacies, banks and a handful of hotels remaining open, people had to remain indoors.

Ambulances, water tankers, vehicles delivering cooking gas cylinders and water cans were the only vehicles criss-crossing the city roads. Two-wheelers were also plying for those attending to essential services and food delivery.

City police have put up barricades at all important junctions for vehicle checks. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), K. Sugumaran, who inspected the arrangements said that people those who were found roaming around without any purpose were being booked and vehicles were being seized.

“We appeal to the people to remain indoors in their own interest so that they do not get infected with the virus,” he said.

Minister of Commercial Taxes, P. Moorthy, who also went around the city, appreciated the people for complying with the intensified lockdown rules.

Meanwhile, Madurai City Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha, said that senior citizens and the destitute can call the police control room for getting essential services and goods. The control room that would function round the clock can be reached at 0452-252-0707; 0452-253-1044 and 0452-234-4989.

Farmers, traders and other who travelling for emergencies who face hurdles at vehicle checking points can also contact these numbers.