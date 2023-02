February 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Suththamalli police are on the lookout for a person who allegedly stabbed to death his wife.

Police said Murugan of Aththimedu under Suththamalli police station limits allegedly stabbed his wife Petchiammal, 52, following a domestic quarrel on Thursday night. After being admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Suththamalli police have registered a case.