Follow the guidelines in letter and spirit: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the organisers of jallikattu in Madurai to follow the earlier High Court orders in letter and spirit and ensure the smooth conduct of the events.

In the previous years, the court had directed that there should be no ‘muthal mariyathai’ (first honours) to any person and no party flags or materials projecting any leaders should be exhibited at the jallikattu venues.

The court also directed that bank accounts should be opened for the deposit of donation / contribution for the conduct of jallikattu. The orders were passed in a batch of public interest litigation petitions seeking a direction for the smooth conduct of jallikattu.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi said, “We hope and trust the jallikattu programme would be conducted peacefully.”

After it was alleged that there was no equal representation in the Avaniapuram jallikattu organising committee, the judges directed the committee to include two more petitioners. Last week, the court had directed the committee to include a Scheduled Caste member.