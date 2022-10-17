World Trauma Day | Follow road safety rules to avoid accidents, says Madurai Collector

Road accidents are co-related to many social issues because when a person, especially the breadwinner, meets with a road accident, the whole family is affected. Hence, the need to follow road rules must be instilled right from a young age to ensure safe roads for everyone, said S. Aneesh Sekhar, Collector on Monday.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Department of Emergency Medicine of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai in view of World Trauma Day.

The Collector said that it was often youngsters who meet with road accidents. “Roads are not places to showcase one’s adventurous spirit nor is it a playground. By doing so, not only one puts his/her own life in danger, but also his fellow commuters’ lives,” he said.

Noting that accidents are prone to increase during festivities, he appealed to the police to increase breathalyser tests and urged commuters to refrain from driving after drinking.

He also said that appropriate road engineering and quality of roads was equally so that these do not turn into death traps. “The lapses in this area will be taken into account and we will work together to make the city and the district free of rash-driving,” he added.

Madurai Medical College Dean A. Rathinavel said that the Department of Emergency Medicine and Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) centre at GRH has emerged as a model department. “It received praise from the World Bank official during their visit in July this year for the department’s impeccable following of time norms and maintenance of computerised trauma registry of every patient,” he said. He also noted that GRH stands first in the State with the highest number of accident victim-beneficiaries under the ‘Innuyir Kappom Thittam-Nammai Kakkum 48’ scheme, launched in 2021.

Speaking to The Hindu, K. P. Saravanakumar, Head, Department of Emergency said that zero delay is the mantra of the department.

“Another key feature of the department is its efficiency in performing major surgeries to accident victims within six hours of admission. As many as 868 such surgeries were successfully performed between January and October 16,” he said and added that a patient is tended to, categorised and life-saving treatment was given within the first eight minutes of their admission.

As many as 145 major and 1,307 minor life-saving surgeries have been successfully performed to 4,270 patients at a total cost of ₹4.7 crore at the Department under the scheme. Two recovered beneficiaries of the scheme shared their views on how the scheme and the doctors helped them.

Further, Dr. Saravanakumar said that the department was equipped with an interfacility transfer (IFT) vehicle and system that helps quicker and safer transfer of referral patients from lower level hospitals to GRH.

Doctors and allied medical staff who support the Emergency Medicine Department were awarded shields by the Collector. The Collector released the golden jubilee souvenir of the Blood Donors Club at GRH.

Earlier, a human chain was formed by the students who also took out a rally from Anna Bus Stand to GRH by holding placards with slogans on the need to follow road rules and knowing first aid as part of the observance.

Over 1,500 people including students of Thiagarajar College of Engineering and Madurai Kamaraj University, police personnel of Madurai Armed Reserve Police and Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion VI, were given hands-on training on giving first-aid and CPR on behalf of the Department.

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) S. Arumugasamy, Medical Superintendent S. Vijayaragavan and others were present.