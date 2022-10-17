Follow road rules to prevent accidents, says Collector

Medical officers explain first aid treatment at an awareness programme in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Adhering to road safety rules such as wearing helmet and seatbelt helps prevent accidents and ensures safe commuting for everyone, said Collector S. Visakan on Monday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a first aid training camp for college students organised by Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital to mark World Trauma Day. The camp was held at District Indoor Stadium.

The Collector said road accidents were one of the causes of physical injuries that led to disabilities, even death. In order to prevent them, he stressed the need to take precautions by following road safety rules such as avoiding the use of mobile phones, listening to loud music and remain focused on the road. One must also avoid riding or driving after consuming alcohol.

Further, Mr Visakan said every home must have first aid kits and vehicle and encouraged everyone to learn basic life-saving techniques to be of help during emergencies.

Speaking of the various measures taken by the district administration to prevent accidents, he said accident-prone zones were identified and closely monitored. The result was that the number of accidents in the once prime accident spot of Pithalaipatti area came down.

Also, the Innuyir Kaapoom-Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme launched by the State had helped save many lives and encouraged people to benefit from the scheme.

Later, he presided over a demonstration on giving first aid to victims.

Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, Dindigul GH Medical Superintendent S. R. Veeramani, Head of Department of Emergency Medicine (in-charge) Thirulokachandran and others were present.