Follow reservation policy as far as possible, says HC

Court disposes of case on recruitment of Medical Officers to Mini Clinics

Disposing of a public interest litigation petition that challenged the recruitment to the post of Medical Officers to Mini Clinics, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State to follow the reservation policy as far as possible.

The appointments being made now should be mentioned as ‘made on a temporary basis,’ the court said. A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi passed the order in the petition filed by advocate G.V. Vairam Santhosh of Madurai. He said that an additional strength of 1,335 posts of Medical Officers to the Mini Clinics were made to the already approved 665 posts. He complained that they were being recruited via walk-in interviews.

The petitioner said that no reservation policy was followed and when a large number of the candidates were involved, the recruitment should be made through the Medical Recruitment Board. The petitioner had earlier challenged the recruitment of nurse and healthcare staff to the Mini Clinics on similar grounds.

The State submitted that the appointments were being made on a temporary basis in view of the COVID-19 situation. The reservation policy would be followed as far as possible, the State told the court. Taking note of the submissions, the judges said that if at all the clinics were to continue for a longer time, then the decision to recruit for a longer time basis should be made in advance and regular recruitment procedure has to be followed.