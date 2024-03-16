‘Follow poll code scrupulously to ensure decent electioneering, peaceful polling’

March 16, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Stating that Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency has 344 sensitive booths, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has urged the political parties to strictly follow poll code for ensuring decent electioneering and peaceful polling on April 19.

Speaking to reporters at the Election Control Room on the Collectorate premises on Saturday evening, Dr. Karthikeyan said the Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency, comprising Alangulam, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Ambasamudram, Nanguneri and Radhapuram Assembly segments, has 16,50,532 voters, including 8,06,096 men, 8,44,284 women and 152 other voters, who will cast their votes in 1,810 polling booths. Additional security arrangements will be made in 331 vulnerable and 13 critical booths besides deploying micro observers in these booths.

Three flying squads will be on the move in each Assembly constituency round-the clock till the end of the polling. Any poll code violation can be informed through 1800-425-8373 or Election Commission of India’s cVigil App for appropriate and immediate action by the flying squad. The action taken on the complaints will be forwarded to the Election Commission of India.

Applications for addition, deletion and correction in the electoral roll will be accepted till Sunday (March 17).

After calibration and first-level checking of the electronic voting machines, 2,626 control units, 4,469 ballot units and 3,396 VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) are ready for polling in the Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency, he informed.

Since the election model code has come into effect, the political parties should remove within 24 hours their advertisements, banners and wall graffiti on the government buildings and an additional 48 hours will be given for removing the similar advertisements made in the private buildings.

“While ongoing development projects will be allowed to continue, no new projects should be inaugurated. Any posters or pamphlets being printed in connection with the election should carry legibly the name and address of the printers. These posters and the pamphlets should be used only after getting due permission from the media certification and monitoring committee functioning in the Collectroate,” the Collector said.

The political parties and the candidates should submit their applications through Suvidha App 24 hours in advance for getting permission for their election campaign, processions etc., he said.

Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, PA to Collector (Election) Rajalakshmi and Electdion Tahsildar Balakrishnan were present.

