‘Follow COVID-19 safety procedure at poll booths’

Madurai

05 April 2021 21:39 IST

88 fresh cases reported in Madurai district

Madurai district recorded 88 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, increasing the active cases in the district to 544. With the Assembly elections set to take place on Tuesday, Health Department officials stress on strict adherence to safety precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Several safety precautions have been introduced at polling booths. All voters have to use hand sanitisers and undergo thermal screening before entering the polling station. Hand gloves, hand sanitisers and thermal scanners have been provided at the polling booths, besides 25 personal protective equipment kits for each booth.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Director of Health Services K. V. Arjun Kumar said that all voters must compulsorily wear face masks. The voters must safely dispose the face masks provided at the polling stations. “COVID-19 positive patients who are under home isolation and other voters who have any symptoms are asked to vote between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. wearing PPE kit,” he said.

Former Director of Public Health K. Kolandaisamy said all windows and doors of the polling stations must be kept open to ensure proper ventilation. The voters must wear face masks, wash their hands before entering the booth, and follow adequate distance from each other. “COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation should travel alone in their own vehicle to the polling station,” he said.