‘Follow COVID-19 protocols in Tasmac shops’

Theni

With the relaxation of lockdown restrictions permitting the opening of Tasmac shops, Theni district administration and Tasmac have urged customers to follow the mandatory COVID-19 protocols.

In a bid to ensure that physical distancing was maintained at the Tasmac shops, customers were asked to carry umbrellas. They have been asked to follow the queue and maintain physical distance by stepping into the circles drawn in front of the Tasmac shops.

The customers will have to wear face masks. A customer will be allowed to buy a maximum of two bottles. Customers who violate the COVID-19 protocols will not be allowed to buy liquor bottles, said a press statement.