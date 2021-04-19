Follow COVID-19 precautionary measures: police

19 April 2021 20:53 IST

Madurai

In the wake of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, Dindigul police has urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and follow the guidelines issued by the State government in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press statement issued on Monday, Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya said that night curfew and Sunday lockdown measures should be strictly followed by the public. Vehicles other than those exempted would not be permitted to operate during the restricted period.

Action will be taken against those who violate the rules. The police will be on rounds in key places and the checking at check posts will be strict. A total of 63 two-wheeler patrols will monitor the situation in Dindigul district.

The ban on the entry of tourists to tourist places like Kodaikanal should be followed. Anyone found violating the ban will be dealt with appropriately and action taken against them. The safety measures like wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing should be strictly followed in public places, the police said. The police also urged the public to regularly use hand sanitisers to safeguard themselves, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases.