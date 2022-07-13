Madurai

‘Follow COVID-19 norms on school premises’

TENKASI

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has urged teachers to ensure strict adherence of standard protocol issued by the government for curbing the spread of viral infection on school premises.

 While chairing a review meeting held at Aayikudi near here on Wednesday, Mr. Mahesh said the Department of School Education had issued the circular detailing the COVID-19-appropriate behaviour to be followed by the students on the school premises and the teachers should ensure the scrupulous following of these guidelines like checking body temperature using thermal scanners, compulsory wearing of masks, cleaning hands with sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing.  

 The officials of Department of Education and the teachers should make sure that the students of government, government-aided and the private schools were strictly following these guidelines during their stay on the school premises.

The Minister reiterated that the classes should not be conducted under the shades of trees for the sake of avoiding the classes to be conducted in damaged buildings.

 “We’ve identified the damaged classroom buildings which are being removed to facilitate the construction of new buildings. Since the Tamil Nadu Government is allocating sufficient funds for this purpose, the dilapidated structures of the government schools will be replaced by new edifices in near future through Department of Rural Development and NABARD assistance,” he said.

 Commissioner for School Education K. Nanthakumar, Collector P. Akash, MLA E. Raja of Sankarankovil and senior officials of Department of School Eduation participated in the review meeting that discussed about distribution of welfare assistance to the students and improvement of teaching-learning process in Tirunelveli region comprising four southern districts.

You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
