Follow code of conduct, says Collector

Collector K. Senthil Raj on Saturday said that masks, with the symbol of a party, would be treated as expenditure of political parties/contestants.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the campaign shall be conducted between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Any violation would be dealt with by the officials concerned as per the Election Commission of India’s guidelines. Any complaints on money for votes or other forms, the public can use the CvigilApp and action would be taken.

Similarly, political parties/contestants seeking permission for organising rallies/public meetings can access SuvidhaApp and for those wanting to get approval for vehicle use shall access SugamApp.

Defacing public walls would be erased by the officials concerned in the respective Assembly Constituencies and hence forth, any such activity would be treated as violation and also the expenses incurred would be added to the candidates concerned.

Similarly, printing posters, releasing advertisements in print and electronic media shall have the stamp of approval from the committees concerned.

There should not be any speech or act, which may trigger any unrest among any community or caste in any manner, the Election Officer said and appealed to the recognised political party representatives to cooperate with the officials in completing the election process in a smooth manner.