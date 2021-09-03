Folk artists honoured

Presenting awards to 15 folk artists, Theni Collector K. V. Muralidharan said on Friday that the government would support them in all possible ways.

The Department of Art & Culture presented ‘Kalai Ilamani’, ‘Kalai Valarmani’, ‘Kalai Sudarmani’, ‘Kalai Nanmani’ and ‘Kalai Mudumani’ to artists in different age groups from 18 to 60 years.

The objective of presenting awards was to encourage folk arts on the one hand and also to recognise the artists for their contribution in preserving the heritage values through songs and other forms, which had been there from time immemorial, Mr. Muralidharan said and added that art and culture had to be preserved and passed on to the next generation.

Assistant Director (Art & Culture) Senthil Kumar said that 15 folk artists from the district were selected and porkizhi, shawls and meritorious certificates were presented to the recipients. The Department had so far presented awards to 70 artists from Theni district.

The officials said that the awards were given to the artists for 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively.