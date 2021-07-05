Folk artistes seek monthly assistance of ₹10,000

TIRUNELVELI

05 July 2021

‘Grant permission for temple festivals and wedding celebrations’

Seeking monthly assistance of ₹10,000 until the COVID-19-induced lockdown goes, folk artistes submitted a petition with the Collectorate on Monday even as some of them were playing thavil and nagaswaram.

According to M. Mariappan, president of Tirunelveli District Folk Artistes’ Welfare Association, 150 artistes playing nagaswaram, thavil, pampai, panchavaadhyam, villisai etc., who would usually perform in temple festivals during this season, were starving as they were rendered jobless since March due to the lockdown.

Since the government had banned all forms of celebrations in places of worship as part of the lockdown, they could not even feed their children whose education has been affected due to non-payment of tuition fee.

As the State government had relaxed the lockdown to a great extent, the Collector should give permission for temple festivals and wedding celebrations, which were the prime sources of income for the folk artistes. Considering the miserable condition of the folk artistes, the State government should give them ₹ 10,000 a month as relief until the lockdown was totally lifted.

Moreover, the government should give permission for folk artistes to perform in awareness programmes and the functions. Besides giving identity cards to the folk artistes through the Department of Art and Culture, the government should also give pension to artists who attain 45 years, Mr. Mariappan said.

Free house sites

A group of Thamizhar Viduthalai Kalam cadre, led by district president Muthukumar, submitted petition seeking free house sites for about 2,000 below poverty line families living in Narasinganallur near here.

The Hindu Makkal Katchi members submitted petition seeking waiver of loans availed by self-help group members in the wake of the pandemic and enforcement of total prohibition in Tamil Nadu.