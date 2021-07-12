Folk artistes seek free houses

Tirunelveli

12 July 2021 18:14 IST

A group of 15 folk artistes submitted a petition at the Collectorate on Monday seeking free houses.

The petitioners from Natarajapuram in Melapalayam here said they were living in the place for over 16 years but they were struggling a lot with their children as they did not own land or house. Since cultural events during temple festivals had been banned in the wake of the pandemic, their livelihood had been wiped-out.

They belonged to below poverty line group and were struggling to feed their children during this pandemic-induced lockdown. They added that their landlords were chasing them away as they were unable to pay the house rent.

“Hence, the Collector should give us free houses,” the petitioners said.