FoHS to launch Madurai chapter

In order to preserve and generate interest in the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, Friends of Heritage Sites (FoHS), a Chennai-based non-profit society, has planned to open its first regional chapter in Madurai.

With this move, the FoHS wants to create a more people-centric approach to conserve the glorious past of Tamil Nadu. The regional chapter, to be named ‘FoHS Pandyas’, would be launched at Triveni School on December 4. To commemorate the launch, the FoHS is organising a series of seminars on folk deities and Tamil cultural traditions.

The first in the series will be a seminar on ‘Aiyanar Tradition in Tamizhagam’ to be held on December 4 following the launch of the chapter. Experts from across the State will take part in the seminar, which will be followed by a group discussion.

Those interested can register their names till November 30 at https://forms.gle/GfjyT4Kid1Go83aG8. Entry is free for postgraduate students and they should bring their ID cards. For further details 919943558681 or email: fohs.society@gmail.com can be contacted, according to a press release.