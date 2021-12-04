FoHS-Pandya to work for preserving heritage sites

Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy speaking after inaugurating the Friends of Heritage Sites (FoHS - Pandya) in Madurai on Saturday.

04 December 2021

Minister assures support from government

MADURAI

Preserving the heritage sites in ancient city like Madurai by volunteers was welcome and the State government would extend all its support for such forums, said Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the Friends of Heritage Sites (FoHS - Pandya) in Madurai, he said that from time immemorial, Tamil Nadu had been synonymous with rich traditions and cultures.

Madurai has more importance in this connection, as it had contributed to Tamil language from the Sangam age.

The Keeladi excavations were a classic example to showcase the timeline of the people, who had descended in this part of the region. The need of the hour, the Minister said, was not only to preserve the heritage sites in and around ancient cities in Tamil Nadu, but also take them forward to the next generation. The nuances of these historic sites had to be disseminated to the youngsters, which alone would help preserve them, Mr. Moorthy added.

In her address, FoHS (Central) president Sharmila Devadoss said that the FoHS would be the right platform to engage the academia, explorers, archaeologists and the general public. The forum had a reservoir of resource persons, which would be useful for enthusiasts to learn about the richness of the tradition in a qualitative manner.

Echoing similar views, Arun Amarnath, vice-president of FoHS (Central), said that educational institutions should organise field trips for children studying in classes 8, 9 and 11th standards and teach them about the history through videos from experts. By such an arrangement, the children would have a greater understanding of the archaeological marvel.

Charter convenor of FoHS (Pandya) Arun Vijaay Malli said that they would conduct field trips at regular intervals in and around cities like Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and other districts in southern Tamil Nadu for the enthusiasts.

Marking the launch of the FoHS-Pandya, a day-long seminar on ‘Aiyanar tradition in Tamizhagam’ was conducted at the Triveni School, Ponnagaram, with the theme ‘Folk deities and Tamil cultural traditions’, traditions and communities among others. V. Selvakumar of Tamil University, Thanjavur, and others spoke.