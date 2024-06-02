Fogging done more often to control dengue mosquitoes, says Madurai Corporation

As per the State government’s instructions, the Health Department of Madurai Corporation has increased fogging in all wards in the city.

According to a health official, the pattern of rainfall has become unpredictable due to climate change and, hence, breeding of mosquitoes has also started increasing. “The basic idea behind fogging is that when the chemical mixed in the machine along with diesel is sprayed at a speed of about 5 km/hour, they will settle on adult mosquitoes, which, in turn, will attack its nervous system leading to its death.”

While this is the usual procedure, which is carried out once in every 15 days, the interval has been reduced to 10 days now, making it three times per month.

“The unseasonal rain has induced the breeding of mosquitoes by creating more water stagnation in houses and in public places. Hence, in addition to deploying DBC workers to identify water stagnation in houses, the fogging exercise in public places has also been increased,” the official said.

Speaking about the role of DBC workers, the official says they will also undertake the work of fogging in houses wherever it is deemed necessary, as some houses owing to its design might facilitate breeding space for mosquitoes.

While indoor fogging will be helpful, it cannot be performed successfully as the workers will not be able to identify all such places.. “It is the role of the public to clear water stagnation in their houses to keep themselves safe from dengue spreading mosquitoes,” the official added.

The awareness exercise carried out by the DBC workers is to educate people about the health hazards caused by such spaces in houses and neighbourhoods as mosquitoes can lay over 500 eggs in their entire 21-day life cycle.

