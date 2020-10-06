Fogging operations begin

THOOTHUKUDI

06 October 2020 18:12 IST

The corporation has started anti-dengue operations in areas under its jurisdiction as northeast monsoon is expected to commence before the end of October.

Following instructions from Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan, officials, including City Health Officer Arun Kumar, visited various parts of the urban civic body’s west zone where anti-mosquito operations were carried out.

They also handed over pamphlets appealing to residents to keep their homes and their surroundings clean and consult the doctor immediately in case of fever.

