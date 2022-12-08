Fog hits normal life in Thoothukudi, flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram

December 08, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Cyclone Mandous-induced fog affected normal life in the city up to 10 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Even as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone warning to the northern districts of Tamil Nadu, Thoothukudi district witnessed fog over the past two days which diminished visibility along the roads and the railway track even after 10 a.m. The Chennai – Thoothukudi Indigo flight with 39 passengers could not land here at 7.30 a.m. on Thursday due to poor visibility.

The flight, which was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport, returned at 11 a.m. after the visibility improved and left for Chennai with 53 passengers at 11.23 a.m.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into sea in view of the cyclone warning. Those who have gone for multi-day deep sea fishing have been asked to reach the nearest shore and continue their fishing operation after the weather conditions improves.

Collector K. Senthil Raj said the cyclone would not bring significant rainfall, as predicted. However, the district administration had taken precautionary measures and deployed men and material in 36 vulnerable areas. Apart from Fire and Rescue Services and police personnel, 300 trained volunteers had been kept ready to tackle any adverse situation.

All the 647 waterbodies in the district, including 200 tanks under the control of Public Works Department and the channels serving these waterbodies, had been desilted. Sandbags and wooden poles required for plugging breaches in the waterbodies had been kept ready, Dr. Senthil Raj added.