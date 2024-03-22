Focussed attention given to bring parking regulation on Madurai city roads

March 22, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Madurai city police have been taking up focussed traffic-related activities in regulation of vehicles and providing awareness to road users on road safety under “One Day, One Road”.

Each day, city traffic police identify two stretches of roads -- one in the northern part of the city and another in the southern side.

Additional police personnel are posted on these stretches early in the morning so that they could bring disciplined parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

“This is just to ensure that there is only one layer of parking and that too only on one side of the road,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), D. Kumar said.

Right from Inspector of Police (Traffic), Sub-Inspectors of Police and men are available on these roads. The officials talk to the shopkeepers and encourage their staff members to park the vehicles at the designated parking lots so that the space on the roads are used by the customers.

This measure is aimed at preventing double layer or triple layer of parking which eats into the carriage way thus obstructing the free-flow of traffic, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Selvin.

The deployment of additional manpower on select roads ensures that the disciplined parking is maintained throughout the day.

Besides, the officials also imposes fine of those found violating traffic rules like not wearing helmets and rash riding.

A wrecker vehicle is also kept ready to lift those vehicles which violate the parking rules. The police personnel also keep the pedestrian pathway clear of any encroachment by the shopkeepers or roadside vendors.

The police personnel also take up awareness activities with the road users. “We mainly tell people to use the pedestrian crossings for safely crossing the roads and to make use of the pedestrian pathways,” Mr. Selvin, said. Pamphlets on road safety tips are also distributed to the road-users.

“Besides, we also take up traffic-related works like installing ropes for marking parking spaces and to install “No-Parking” boards on these stretches,” Mr. Kumar said.

All these activities are supervised by the Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

This exercise also helps officials to study the problems in each stretch and find solutions.

“Over a period of time, we hope that some discipline and road safety consciousness are imbibed among the road users,” Mr. Kumar said.