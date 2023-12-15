Focussed action being taken against bikers violating road safety rules

December 15, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Madurai

Two-wheeler riders account of 61% of the fatal road accidents reported in Madurai city. Hence, it is only but natural that the Madurai city traffic police have been taking focussed action against the bikers involved in violation of road safety rules.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), D. Kumar, says that the city police are leaving no stones unturned to deter rash and negligent riding in the city limits.

The police have laid speed-breakers in 71 places. Similarly, they have placed barricades in zig-zag arrangements in 48 spots.

Despite rumblers on the carriage way cautioning them to slow down, two youths died in July this year after their speeding bike crashed against the parapet wall of the New Natham Road Elevated Corridor after they fell down on the ground near Chokkikulam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police did advise NHAI to improve safety measures by increasing the height of crash barriers in major curves on the bridge.

While these have been part of road engineering works to prevent rash riding, the police are also taking stringent enforcement activities to deter them from violating safety rules.

“We have booked at least 2 lakh cases against violators in the last one year,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Among them, as many as 4,647 cases have been booked for speeding and 995 cases for dangerously riding bikes.

However, young bikers continue to create nuisance on the city roads by using modified silencers that emit din and threaten road users.

“Often, the noise created by high-speed bikes with modified silencers led to the other road users, especially women and aged people, to lose their balance and fall down,” an Inspector of Police (Traffic) said.

These riders overtake other vehicles from wrong side and cross them dangerously in a flash.

The police have booked 2,495 such violators for using modified silencers.

Despite the police presence at important traffic junctions, racing by bikers on the road still continues when they keep honking terrifying the road users. Some of them perform stunts like wheeling on the road.

“Though we take utmost restraint in catching them as hot chase on busy roads could lead to accidents, we do book such bikers using the CCTV footages,” another officer said.

Thirty-nine cases of wheeling on bikes have been booked.

The Deputy Commissioner said that efforts are being taken for the seizure of vehicles involved in rash riding and performing stunts. Besides, they could face cancellation of their driving licence and also land in jail, he warned.

Mr. Kumar warned that the major reason for fatal accidents involving two-wheeler riders was failure to wear helmets. He advised not just the riders, but also the pillion riders to wear helmets for their own safety.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a special drive would be conducted on the eve of New Year to prevent rash and negligent riding by revellers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.