Focused attention, hard work can help job aspirants crack Civil Services examination: Corporation Commissioner

The Civil Services examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission is a very dynamic but with focussed attention and hard work, job aspirants can crack it, according to Madurai Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the UPSC Aspirants Club, organised by The Hindu in association with Shankar IAS Academy at E.M.G. Yadava Women’s College here on Friday, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that 70% of the syllabus meant for the Civil Services examination is from NCRET textbooks from Class 6 to 12. “Other materials would only supplement these books,” he said.

Though a lot of books and materials were available in the market, he asked the students to stick to selected materials and start preparing without jumping from one book to another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going through the UPSC question papers of previous years will help a lot. “Distraction after passing the preliminary examination is a hurdle for many aspirants in clearing the mains. Though students are very knowledgeable, lack of confidence and communication skills often weighs them down in personality test,” the Commissioner said.

He lauded The Hindu being a major source of information for all the Civil Services examination aspirants in preparing for the general studies.

“All the sacrifices and toiling for years to crack UPSC examination are worth it for those who want to serve the society at large. Even the hurdles that come after becoming civil servants will not be able to mount mental stress for who enjoy their work,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dinesh Kumar handed over ₹33,000 worth special publications from The Hindu Group sponsored by Shankar IAS Academy to the library of the college to help the aspirants.

Head Academics of the academy S. Chandrasekar described UPSC examination as the mother of all competitive examinations because of the sheer vastness of syllabus and the nature of competition.

However, he said it was only an examination to test the leadership qualities of the aspirants and not their knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

All those who have emotional stability, flexibility and high mental stamina can crack it. The Civil Services are the most recognised service with job security and handsome pay with perks and allowances.

He explained the examination pattern and syllabus. Students of the college interacted with the guests.

Principal V. Pushpalatha, Manager, The Hindu Group, S. Narayanan, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.