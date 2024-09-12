ADVERTISEMENT

‘Focus on your dream, work towards achieving it’

Published - September 12, 2024 07:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Graduands should become good leaders, said Rev. Francis P. Xavier, Director, Dr Ambedkar Cultural Academy, here on Thursday.

Delivering the 48th graduation ceremony address at Fatima College, he said. “Real education in life begins today. Fix your mind on your dream work towards achieving it while practising ethics and values learned at the classroom. “

He cautioned them against excessive use of digital technology. “It should be a good servant but not a tyrant master, “ he said.

He urged the women graduates to inspire people through their serenity and inner peace and thereby transform lives. “You must have commitment to cause, competence, creativity and compassion,” he said.

College secretary Sr. Ignatius Mary and Principal Sr. G. Celine Sahaya Mary were present. A total of 137 professional course graduates, 274 postgraduates and 986 undergraduate students, who had completed their courses in 2022-23, received their degree certificates.

