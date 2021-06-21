Focus on vaccinating husbands of antenatal mothers: health official

‘4,80,682 persons have been innoculated in Madurai’

The public health department is giving special focus on administering COVID-19 vaccination for lactating mothers as well as the husbands of antenatal mothers.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar said they had priority groups while vaccinating those aged between 18 and 45 years.

“Husbands of antenatal mothers and lactating mothers fall under this category. There are now guidelines issued which permit vaccination of lactating mother.”

Apart from them, differently abled persons, transport staff and workers of various industries are also given priority. A total of 4,80,682 persons had been administered COVID-19 vaccines in the district until Monday.

Two days ago, around 24,000 additional doses of vaccines were sent to the district. There were a total of 20,450 vaccine doses available in the district as on Monday evening.

Mr. Arjun Kumar said separate plans were made everyday regarding vaccination in the district. On Tuesday, COVID-19 vaccines would be administered in 76 places in rural areas including primary health centres.