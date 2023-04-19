April 19, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The youth must focus on what is happening in the society and also take a keen interest in what is happening in politics to become leaders and be the voices that will bring about a change in the society, said DMK leader and Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi on Wednesday.

She was speaking at the 142nd College Day function held at The American College here.

The MP urged the students to recall the journey of how the college came into existence as a voice against those who dominated the society by keeping education unreachable for a section of the society.

“Though many people still want the caste demographics in the society to remain the same, the youth must rise against it and break it, just like how former Chief Ministers C. N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi and Periyar E. V. Ramasamy strived all their life,” said Ms Kanimozhi.

“Being a generation filled with creativity, having more clarity in thoughts and adept on technology, the youth are born to achieve greater heights than the previous generations,” said the MP.

She asked the students to choose their dreams and work hard towards realising it. “Though society expects more from the youth, do not give in to peer pressure and stand apart from the crowd by protecting your individuality,” said Ms Kanimozhi.

Earlier, the MP inaugurated a museum housed in a British-era bunker on the college campus, which has on display the rare collections in the possession of the college. The bunker, built as part of James Hall which is a high-rise building constructed in 1912, was discovered in March 2022.

The bunker, measuring around 100 feet x 45 feet with a height of 9.5 feet has on display various antiques including a copy of the Bible in Hebrew from 1720, a dagger, spear head and swords from the 9th century A.D., the then Viceroy of India, Lord Curzon’s letter to the college, coins of emperor Raja Raja Chola, a model of over 45 butterfly species identified in the campus etc.

Advocate-General of Tamil Nadu R. Shunmugasundaram gave the toast on the occasion while college’s principal M. Davamani Christober presented the annual report.

Bishop – president Rev. D. Jeyasingh Prince Prabhakaran, Bursar M. Beaula Ruby Kamalam and others were present.