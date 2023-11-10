Focus on rising attacks on SC people instead of NEET exemption, Tamilisai tells Stalin

November 10, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Even as caste atrocities against Scheduled Caste people are alarmingly high in Tamil Nadu, the State government, instead of dealing with this serious problem, is concentrating only on getting exemption from NEET, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport on Friday, Dr. Tamilisai, who had come to participate in a function of a private bank, said several parts of Tamil Nadu were witnessing caste atrocities. Firstly faeces was thrown into the overhead tank supplying drinking water to SC people at Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district. In the recent case, two SC youths were beaten up at Thatchanallur in Tirunelveli district by intermediate caste youths who had allegedly urinated on the victims.

Instead of putting an end to these atrocities wherein oppressed community members were repeatedly targeted and victimised, the Tamil Nadu government was concentrating only on getting exemption from NEET. “Even as the State of Tamil Nadu has accepted NEET and the students have started performing well in the national-level examination for getting admission in medicine, the Tamil Nadu government is running behind getting exemption from NEET. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should concentrate on the rising caste-based atrocities,” Dr. Tamilisai said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also came down heavily on the State government for “failing” to get Tamil Nadu’s due share of Cauvery water even as DMK’s electoral ally Congress was ruling neighbouring Karnataka. The DMK should use its cordial relationship with the Congress for getting Tamil Nadu’s rightful share of Cauvery water. “Instead, he DMK and its Ministers, particularly Chief Minister’s son Udhayanidhi, pass objectionable remarks against ‘sanatana dharma.’ The latter even refuses to apologise for his remarks,” she said.

She justified the Enforcement Directorate’s raids being conducted in properties linked to Tamil Nadu Ministers saying the raids were yielding huge amount of cash and gold bars. “The raids reveal huge unaccounted money and properties and they are not carried out of political vendetta,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.