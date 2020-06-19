Focus on markets, logistic network to prevent spread of infection

The district administration and city police are concentrating more on markets and logistic network to prevent spread of COVID-19 infection.

With the number of infected people on the rise in the district, Collector T. G. Vinay said stringent measures will be ensured to segregate truck drivers, cleaners and loadmen in markets from shopkeepers and customers.

A trader said that the truck crew and loadmen involved in unloading of vegetables that arrive from various districts remain in the market area. “They also do not follow preventive measures like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing,” he added.

Positive cases have been reported in Paravai Market and fruit market in Mattuthavani.

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan had recently said that a survey conducted in various markets in and around the city revealed that only 30% to 40% of the people were wearing masks and most of them were using it in the wrong way.

When the same set of loadmen are involved in loading of vegetables and fruits to other vehicles of local customers and traders from other districts, they tend to mingle with them without any social distancing.

“We are going to implement social distancing norms strictly to reduce the possibility of spreading of infection,” the Collector said.

Similarly, autorickshaws that are being used by retail traders in make-shift markets are crowded.

“We will take stringent action, including seizure of vehicles if the autorickshaws do not follow the lockdown rules,” said Commissioner of Police, S. Davidson Devasirvatham.

He added that trucks were not allowed into the commercial areas of the city during day time as a measure to ease decongestion caused by construction work at Periyar bus stand.

“Only small cargo vehicles are allowed with restrictions. So, the issue of truck drivers parking the vehicle on city roads and mingling with the local residents is ruled out,” he added.

Trucks are allowed only after 9 p.m. when local residents are prohibited from venturing out, he added.