Focus on ‘life skills education’

MADURAI

Principals and heads of schools across the city took part in a refresher meeting organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), here on Saturday, to encourage ‘life skills education’.

The meeting predominantly focussed on the need to equip teachers to face the changing education landscape.

Speaking at the event, Secretary, TVS Teacher Training Academy, Mythili Sundararajan, said that apart from the obvious focus on education and grades, student must learn to think critically, communicate effectively, collaborate and work creatively.

“It is important to acknowledge that children must survive in a world thriving on globalisation, competition, shifting work patterns and careers,” she said. She added that students of the current generation must be aware of ‘21st century skills’.

Currently she said that children are working in silos and not allowing working in teams. Assessments through traditional tests too may not help optimally.

Chairman, CII Madurai Zone, K. Nagaraj, said that while appealing to students from government schools and others from State Board or Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, it is important to have acknowledge that the economic backgrounds are vastly different.

Vice-Chairman, CII Madurai, Sathish Devadoss, thanked the principals for coming and said that such a conference will be conducted regularly.

Other sessions on child and adolescent mental health, teaching values and best practises were discussed.