Focus on hospitals, industries and markets, says Madurai Collector

Madurai

31 August 2020 19:42 IST

Collector T. G. Vinay on Monday said the district administration would focus its efforts on monitoring and containing COVID-19 cases in hospitals, industries and marketplaces following further relaxation of lockdown by the State government.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Collector said they anticipated high footfall at Government Rajaji Hospital and private hospitals after resumption of intra-district public transport services. “We have been speaking to the Indian Medical Association and private hospitals to ensure that people are permitted only if they wear masks and maintain social distancing. It is evident that the public will be travelling from rural areas to the city,” he said.

Industries must follow the standard operating procedure laid down by the government to prevent of spread of COVID-19 in the units. “We have also met with prominent entrepreneurs and trade bodies and asked them to keep a close watch on employees. If they have symptoms, we have asked them to report to us immediately,” he said.

Flying squads were monitoring markets and other public places where crowds could gather.

On incoming vehicles to Madurai district, he said COVID-19 tests would be conducted for persons travelling from Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts at checkposts in Vadipatti and Kottampatti. “However, a majority of vehicles coming into our district, as we have observed in the recent past, have been predominantly from neighbouring districts such as Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Dindigul.”

An average of 8,000 vehicles drive through the district borders. “We are not going to increase the number of teams at the borders as it is sufficient. We will increase the number of flying squads that will patrol the city for violation of masking and maintaining social distancing,” he said. “We plan to continue testing a minimum of 3,000 people.”

He added that fever camps would be functioning across the district as usual without any scaling down.