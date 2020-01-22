Focus must shift to nutrient-rich food to address malnutrition: expert

Ṭhere is a slowdown in the pace of reduction in undernourishment among people in Asia-Pacific region in the last three years. To achieve ‘Zero Hunger’ by the end of 2030, more than three million people in the region have to escape hunger every month. Hence, the focus must shift from the quantity of food consumed to the consumption of energy-rich food with essential micronutrients, according to former Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Asia and Pacific of Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations Kundhavi Kadiresan.

Addressing students of the Department of Economics of Fatima College here during a conference on food and agriculture on Tuesday, Ms. Kadiresan spoke on the current trends in agricultural production, food consumption and the interventions necessary to address the issue of malnutrition. India was one of the countries in the region where the prevalence of stunting (low height for age), wasting (low weight for height) among children aged below five, and anemia among women was higher, she said.

“To address this, there is a need for multi-dimensional approach. Feeding of nutritional food for the first 1,000 days since the birth of an infant, availability of safe drinking water, hygienic environment and strong pre and postnatal care are essential. Also, the government policies must aim at improving the livelihood of the poor and the marginalised to ensure that they have nutritious food,” she said.

Speaking on the current trends in agriculture, Ms. Kadiresan said that while the area of cultivation and the contribution of agriculture to Gross Domestic Product had decreased, the population involved in farming activities had increased. “Thus farming activities must use advanced techniques like precision farming, cellular agriculture and vertical farming. Urban-based agriculture and distribution are essential to shorten the supply chain and reduce wastage.”

The government must focus on policies to facilitate sustainable agriculture, support for research activities, provide incentives and make agriculture more inclusive for the youth, she added.

College secretary Sr. M. Francisca Flora and Head of the Department Shobana Nelasco were also present.