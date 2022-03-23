Focus more on organising livelihood programme for special children: Collector

Special children participating in a running race competition conducted by Tamil Nadu Council of Special Schools in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

“Parents and teachers of special children must focus more on organising livelihood programmes for them as it will help them to be more independent,” said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar while inaugurating a State-level exhibition for differently abled people organised by the National Institute of Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (Divyangjan) (NIEPMD) at Hotel Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Special children must be assisted to make use of the five per cent reservation in higher educational institutions and four per cent in government establishments under the Right of Persons with Disability Act of 2016, he added.

He also visited stalls put up by the differently abled that were decked up with handmade greeting cards, embroidered handkerchiefs, paper crafts, cloth bags and many such creative works.

Around 50 stalls were put up by NGOs, parents association, special schools, vocational training centres and public institutions from 32 districts across the State.

V. Deepa, a differently-abled woman and a first-time exhibitor said, “As a person interested in art, be it drawing or handicrafts, I enrolled in classes and later began my own shop.” She and her sister run a shop that sells handmade terracotta jewelry, silk-thread bangles and clay toys in Perundurai, near Erode.

Aids distributed

The Collector also distributed wheelchairs, axillary crutches, hearing aids and teaching learning materials.

Over 100 differently-abled people received aids and appliances worth around ₹5 lakh under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aid and Appliances (ADIP) Scheme, coordinated by the Tamil Nadu Council for Special Schools (TCSS), Madurai.

Sports organised

Events like 25 metre running race, soft ball throw, cricket ball throw, basketball throw, football and shot put were conducted for 120 students of 13 special schools. The participants were from eight to twenty-one years. Prizes and certificates were distributed to those who won.

K Ravi Kumar, Chairman of TCSS said, “By involving in physical activities, cognitive and mobility skills of special children improve significantly. We have noticed remarkable changes in behaviour of those who have participated in competitive events once they return.” They become more independent, he added.

Cultural fest

In a cultural fest organised by TCSS, special children participated in solo and group dance, and music competitions. Some performed yoga, a skit on the journey of a special child, mime act, Thirukkural recital and exhibited their talents.

Students from city colleges volunteered at the event.

The event was funded by the National Fund for Persons with Disabilities from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.