Flyover being built near MKU to reduce accidents

Madurai

As a measure to reduce accidents near Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) on Madurai – Kochi Road (National Highways 49 extended), which is identified as an accident-prone zone, the National Highways Department is constructing a flyover there.

Another component of the project, which includes replacement of existing median for a eight-km stretch from Nagamalai Pudukottai to Chekkanoorani is also under way. In addition, four minor culverts are being reconstructed. The officials say that the project is under way at this place, which is identified as a black spot where accidents are reported frequently.

This project, with an estimated cost of ₹53.68 crore, will be completed within a year, officials say.

According to the officials, the flyover will run for around a kilometre with MKU at the centre. The four-lane flyover will be 21.5 metres wide and will allow for a two-way traffic. Also, seven-metre- long service road will be provided on either side of the flyover.

There will also be a two-way vehicular underpass near the Tirunagar-Palkalai Nagar Road, opposite the MKU.

“So, vehicles coming from Madurai city can pass through the underpass and take a right towards the MKU. Meanwhile, buses and other vehicles that are bound towards Theni can use the flyover. This will definitely help in reducing the accidents at this spot,” says a senior highways official.

This is a crucial highway which connects Madurai with Kochi through Usilampatti, Andipatti, Theni and Bodinayakanur. A large number of vehicles ply on this highway as it also leads to important tourists destinations, including the Vaigai dam, Thekkadi and Munnar.

According to a traffic census in December 2013, around 30,000 passenger car units (PCU) ply at this spot.

“The traffic flow peaks between November and June as a large number of buses ply on this highway during the Sabarimala season. After the completion of construction of AIIMS at Thoppur, the traffic flow is only expected to increase,” the official says.

The official adds that this location was identified as a black spot where accidents occur frequently. “According to the data, a total of nine fatal accidents have been recorded at this spot from 2016 to 2019. However, it is important to note that many of the accidents often go unreported,” the official says.

M. Sivan Kalai, an autorickshaw driver near MKU, recalls an accident in front of MKU a couple of years back, which claimed the lives of a father and daughter. “The duo, who were travelling on a two-wheeler, were hit by a speeding bus and they died on spot. A year back, a woman who tried to cross the road, also succumbed to injuries after she was hit by a speeding bus,” he says.

Accidents are a common sight here, says S. Rajkumar, a resident of Vadapalanji village. “It is usually the pedestrians and two-wheelers which get hit by speeding vehicles. For many years, the residents of around 10 villages near Vadapalanji come to the highway everyday to catch a bus. It is frightening to see hundreds of school children crossing the highway everyday to catch a bus,” he says.

There have also been instances where cattle heads have been thumped, he adds.

The main problem is because of the high speed at which vehicles ply on this highway,” says Mr. Sivan Kalai. “Many private buses ply towards Kerala travel at a very high speed, beyond acceptable limits, especially during night time,” he says.

Hence, the construction of the flyover, a long-time demand of the MKU administration, will help in easing the situation to a great extent, says the Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan. “Around 2,000 students are studying at MKU and the administration has been demanding for the construction of a flyover here for the past five years. With the presence of State Bank of India and a co-operative store opposite to MKU, a hundreds of students cross this dangerous stretch every day. A large number of students are expected to use the railway station opposite to MKU after the commissioning of trains between Madurai and Usilampatti. Hence, this flyover is a welcome step,” he says.

The highways official says that the height of the median is being increased to three feet to ensure that pedestrians do not cross the stretch and avoid encountering speeding vehicles.

Although speedbreakers have been placed in front of the MKU, a considerable number of accidents occurs due to lack of reflectors and white markings, says a shopkeeper near MKU.

“Many vehicles, especially during night time, hit the speed breakers at a high speed, leading to accidents. A speed breaker which was laid recently, opposite MKU near Tirunagar- Palkalai Nagar Road, also has the same problem. This issues have to be addressed at the earliest,” he says.

Mr. Rajkumar adds that many accidents have been occurring recently after one lane opposite MKU was closed for traffic. “With a single lane of road used for two-way traffic, a lot of accidents have happened in the past one month. Hence, work has to be completed at a faster pace,” he adds.