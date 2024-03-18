GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flying squads seized ₹10.88 lakh in cash, five bundles of T-shirts with DMK leaders’ photos

March 18, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Srikrishna L 2193

Flying squad teams in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency on Monday seized ₹10.88 lakh in cash from multiple locations and five bundles of T-shirts that had photographs of DMK leaders M.K. Stalin and Udayanidhi Stalin..

Following the model code of conduct in force over the last two days, the officials had been deployed on various tasks of surveillance and among others. The objective of the Election Commission of India was to deliver a smooth and transparent polling process without any complaints of cash for votes or through other means to the gullible voters.

Officials said that the flying squad in Tiruvadanai, Pamban, Mudukalathur, S P Pattinam and other locations seized the cash.

In one case, the claimant had informed the officials that he was proceeding to a bank to redeem the jewels which he had pledged. He was reportedly carrying ₹5 lakh in cash. Hence, the officials seized it as unaccounted and remitted them in the Treasury office.

District Election Officer B. Vishnu Chandran appealed to the public to carry sufficient documents while travelling with cash or other means as per the laws.

The police had also installed check-posts with CCTV cameras across the parliamentary constituency.

