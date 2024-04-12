ADVERTISEMENT

Flying squads seize pamphlets, stickers

April 12, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Flying squads on Friday seized pamphlets and stickers printed in support of the candidates of two political parties in fray for the Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

 When the flying squad, led by Assistant Engineer, Department of Rural Development, Pandi Mallika, was conducting vehicle check at Seevalaperi on Friday, they stopped a bike from which they recovered 370 pamphlets and stickers seeking votes for BJP candidate for Tirunelveli constituency Nainar Nagenthiran. The pamphlets and the stickers were seized.

 Similarly, 847 BJP pamphlets were seized from Shanmugasundaram of Marukaalthalai even as he was taking it to his village.

 Another flying squad stationed near Seevalaperi, led by Palayamkottai Special tahsildar Sabari Mallika seized 575 pamphlets seeking votes for AIADMK candidate M. Jancy Rani from Saravanan of Marukaalthalai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US