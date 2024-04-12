GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flying squads seize pamphlets, stickers

April 12, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Flying squads on Friday seized pamphlets and stickers printed in support of the candidates of two political parties in fray for the Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency.

 When the flying squad, led by Assistant Engineer, Department of Rural Development, Pandi Mallika, was conducting vehicle check at Seevalaperi on Friday, they stopped a bike from which they recovered 370 pamphlets and stickers seeking votes for BJP candidate for Tirunelveli constituency Nainar Nagenthiran. The pamphlets and the stickers were seized.

 Similarly, 847 BJP pamphlets were seized from Shanmugasundaram of Marukaalthalai even as he was taking it to his village.

 Another flying squad stationed near Seevalaperi, led by Palayamkottai Special tahsildar Sabari Mallika seized 575 pamphlets seeking votes for AIADMK candidate M. Jancy Rani from Saravanan of Marukaalthalai.

